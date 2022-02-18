Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Downpours & gusty winds make for a slow morning commute

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An incoming cold front will deliver a round of downpours and gusty winds for this morning, making for a slow commute as you look to begin the day.

TODAY

A line of showers will work in from the west with gusty winds and heavy rain at times.
A line of showers will work in from the west with gusty winds and heavy rain at times.(WMBF)

Showers will move in from the west today and will provide for a nasty commute, first in the Pee Dee and then into the Grand Strand.

Rounds of off and on showers with pockets of downpours will be expected today.
Rounds of off and on showers with pockets of downpours will be expected today.(WMBF)

The main timing from the worst of the rain today looks to be from the morning commute just into the lunchtime hours.

Showers will continue for lunch time before coming to an end around noon today.
Showers will continue for lunch time before coming to an end around noon today.(WMBF)

Multiple rounds of showers will provide not only the pockets of downpours but the gusty winds as well. It’s important to note that many of these showers will be spotty and light in nature. It’s those with the heavier downpours that will slow down the commute.

Wind gusts from 30-40 mph will be possible today.
Wind gusts from 30-40 mph will be possible today.(WMBF)

In addition to the rain, wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible with isolated higher gusts at times. A high surf advisory is out for the beaches due to the increased wind threat, which could lead to some minor beach erosion in some spots near high tide this morning.

Rain clears out for the afternoon but we remain on the cloudy side before cooler air rushes in.
Rain clears out for the afternoon but we remain on the cloudy side before cooler air rushes in.(WMBF)

As the rain ends, temperatures will still remain warm for Friday. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon before some cooler weather rushes in for the weekend. It will take some time for the clouds to clear out. We remain cloudy for the day before sunshine returns for the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

Highs are slightly cooler for the weekend but we see plenty of sunshine.
Highs are slightly cooler for the weekend but we see plenty of sunshine.(WMBF)

Cooler weather will filter in behind the cold front, dropping temperatures just a tad for the weekend. Highs will go from the 70s on Friday to the upper 50s to lower 60s for the weekend. Nighttime temperatures will be cool with overnight readings in the 30s and 40s. We’re rain-free for any weekend plans.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
John Kehborn, Jr.
Horry County man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor on the run
Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
40 acre fire
Crews continue battling outdoor fire in Conway, blaze grows to nearly 40 acres

Latest News

Gusty winds and showers early Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Morning showers and gusty winds for the Friday AM commute
Spring warmth ahead of increasing rain chances
Spring warmth ahead of increasing rain chances
Spring warmth ahead of increasing rain chances
Mostly cloudy but very mild Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Thursday ahead of Friday showers