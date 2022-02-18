FIRST ALERT: Downpours & gusty winds make for a slow morning commute

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An incoming cold front will deliver a round of downpours and gusty winds for this morning, making for a slow commute as you look to begin the day.

TODAY

A line of showers will work in from the west with gusty winds and heavy rain at times. (WMBF)

Showers will move in from the west today and will provide for a nasty commute, first in the Pee Dee and then into the Grand Strand.

Rounds of off and on showers with pockets of downpours will be expected today. (WMBF)

The main timing from the worst of the rain today looks to be from the morning commute just into the lunchtime hours.

Showers will continue for lunch time before coming to an end around noon today. (WMBF)

Multiple rounds of showers will provide not only the pockets of downpours but the gusty winds as well. It’s important to note that many of these showers will be spotty and light in nature. It’s those with the heavier downpours that will slow down the commute.

Wind gusts from 30-40 mph will be possible today. (WMBF)

In addition to the rain, wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible with isolated higher gusts at times. A high surf advisory is out for the beaches due to the increased wind threat, which could lead to some minor beach erosion in some spots near high tide this morning.

Rain clears out for the afternoon but we remain on the cloudy side before cooler air rushes in. (WMBF)

As the rain ends, temperatures will still remain warm for Friday. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon before some cooler weather rushes in for the weekend. It will take some time for the clouds to clear out. We remain cloudy for the day before sunshine returns for the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

Highs are slightly cooler for the weekend but we see plenty of sunshine. (WMBF)

Cooler weather will filter in behind the cold front, dropping temperatures just a tad for the weekend. Highs will go from the 70s on Friday to the upper 50s to lower 60s for the weekend. Nighttime temperatures will be cool with overnight readings in the 30s and 40s. We’re rain-free for any weekend plans.

