Feb. 17 SCHSL basketball playoffs first round scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 1st round of the SCHSL basketball playoffs continue on Thursday with five classes hitting the floor.

The Class 4A, 2A, and 1A boys along with the Class 5A and 3A girls begin their quests for state titles this evening.

Below are the matchups, scores and highlights will be added throughout the night.

CLASS 4A BOYS

Aiken at Wilson

Darlington at James Island

Myrtle Beach at North Augusta

Hilton Head Island at Hartsville

North Myrtle Beach at Beaufort

Airport at West Florence

CLASS 2A BOYS

Chesterfield at Mullins

Latta at Barnwell

Marion at Timberland

Central at Kingstree

CLASS 1A BOYS

St. Johns at Carvers Bay

Lake View at Estill

Bethune-Bowman at Hannah-Pamplico

Hemingway at Whale Branch

Timmonsville at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

East Clarendon at Baptist Hill

Bridges Prep at Johnsonville

CLASS 5A GIRLS

River Bluff at Socastee

Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork

St. James at Lexington

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Fox Creek at Waccamaw

Gilbert at Loris

Georgetown at Strom Thurmond

