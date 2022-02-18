Feb. 17 SCHSL basketball playoffs first round scores
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 1st round of the SCHSL basketball playoffs continue on Thursday with five classes hitting the floor.
The Class 4A, 2A, and 1A boys along with the Class 5A and 3A girls begin their quests for state titles this evening.
Below are the matchups, scores and highlights will be added throughout the night.
CLASS 4A BOYS
Aiken at Wilson
Darlington at James Island
Myrtle Beach at North Augusta
Hilton Head Island at Hartsville
North Myrtle Beach at Beaufort
Airport at West Florence
CLASS 2A BOYS
Chesterfield at Mullins
Latta at Barnwell
Marion at Timberland
Central at Kingstree
CLASS 1A BOYS
St. Johns at Carvers Bay
Lake View at Estill
Bethune-Bowman at Hannah-Pamplico
Hemingway at Whale Branch
Timmonsville at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
East Clarendon at Baptist Hill
Bridges Prep at Johnsonville
CLASS 5A GIRLS
River Bluff at Socastee
Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork
St. James at Lexington
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Fox Creek at Waccamaw
Gilbert at Loris
Georgetown at Strom Thurmond
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.