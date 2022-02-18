“Burning out of control” | Multiple crews responding to Sevier Co. Pine Mountain Fire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An evacuation was ordered for residents in Pigeon Forge Thursday following a fast-moving brush fire.

The fire is 30 to 40 acres and is 15% contained, according to the Sevier Co. Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency Evacuation In Pigeon Forge Emergency evacuation for anyone within two-miles of Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Roadhttps://bit.ly/358w67O Posted by WVLT on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Sevier County dispatch told WVLT News that there is a two-mile evacuation from Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road.

Crews with the Dandridge Fire Department along with other Jefferson County fire departments were headed to the fire to assist the Sevier Co. Wildland Task Force.

An evacuation order is in effect for some people in Pigeon Forge as a fast-moving brush fire moves through the area. Sevier County dispatch tells WVLT News that there is a two-mile evacuation from Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road. Temporary shelter is set up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive. This is video from Kyle Grainger WVLT: Posted by Amanda Hara on Thursday, February 17, 2022

“Upon arrival to the area, they will receive their assignments to help fellow firefighters that have already been on scene for several hours,” officials with the Dandridge Fire Department said.

Temporary shelter is set up in Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive.

BREAKING: evacuation underway in Pigeon Forge due to brush fire. Posted by Kyle Grainger WVLT on Thursday, February 17, 2022

WVLT News crews are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.