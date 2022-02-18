Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

“Burning out of control” | Multiple crews responding to Sevier Co. Pine Mountain Fire

An evacuation was ordered for anyone within two miles from Parkside Resort in Pigeon Forge due to a fast-moving brush fire, according to officials with the Sevier County Dispatch.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An evacuation was ordered for residents in Pigeon Forge Thursday following a fast-moving brush fire.

The fire is 30 to 40 acres and is 15% contained, according to the Sevier Co. Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency Evacuation In Pigeon Forge

Emergency evacuation for anyone within two-miles of Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Roadhttps://bit.ly/358w67O

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Sevier County dispatch told WVLT News that there is a two-mile evacuation from Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road.

Crews with the Dandridge Fire Department along with other Jefferson County fire departments were headed to the fire to assist the Sevier Co. Wildland Task Force.

An evacuation order is in effect for some people in Pigeon Forge as a fast-moving brush fire moves through the area. Sevier County dispatch tells WVLT News that there is a two-mile evacuation from Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road. Temporary shelter is set up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive. This is video from Kyle Grainger WVLT:

Posted by Amanda Hara on Thursday, February 17, 2022

“Upon arrival to the area, they will receive their assignments to help fellow firefighters that have already been on scene for several hours,” officials with the Dandridge Fire Department said.

Temporary shelter is set up in Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive.

BREAKING: evacuation underway in Pigeon Forge due to brush fire.

Posted by Kyle Grainger WVLT on Thursday, February 17, 2022

WVLT News crews are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and...
Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is opening up a location in Myrtle Beach.
Popular craft and fabric store coming to Myrtle Beach
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
One person was hurt after this crash in Conway on Wednesday.
1 hurt, traffic blocked after vehicle collides with utility pole in Conway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Horry County Special Olympics equestrian program provides freedom for athletes
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough
.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut