Darlington man arrested for sexual conduct with minor, out on bond hours later
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington Police Department arrested 44-year-old Kelvin Shanard Charles on Thursday, charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd degree.
According to the police report, between April 2020 and November 20221, Charles allegedly touched a female juvenile inappropriately.
He was arrested Thursday morning and was released hours later at 1:17 p.m. on a $7,500 bond.
The case is still an ongoing investigation.
