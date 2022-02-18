Darlington man arrested for sexual conduct with minor, out on bond hours later

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington Police Department arrested 44-year-old Kelvin Shanard Charles on Thursday, charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd degree.

According to the police report, between April 2020 and November 20221, Charles allegedly touched a female juvenile inappropriately.

He was arrested Thursday morning and was released hours later at 1:17 p.m. on a $7,500 bond.

The case is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.