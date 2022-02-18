Coastal Carolina men fall at the horn to South Alabama

CONWAY, S.C. – Rudi Williams scored a game-high 24 points for Coastal Carolina, but it wasn’t quite enough as Kayo Goncalves hit a last-second three-pointer that gave South Alabama a 71-68 win in a thrilling Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at the HTC Center.

Williams got 18 of his points in the second half, including three points in a 5-0 run that gave the Chanticleers a narrow 68-65 lead with 2:00 remaining in the contest. From there, South Alabama registered the last six points, with Goncalves, a 6′8″ senior forward, hitting from the right side of the key as time ran out.

Williams was supported in scoring by Wilfried Likayi, Josh Uduje and Vince Cole, who had 10 points apiece. The loss left Coastal at 13-12 overall and 5-8 in the conference. On the other side, Jay Jay Chandler had 17 points to lead three players in double figures for South Alabama, which improved to 18-8 and 8-5.

“Give them credit; they made the big shot, but we had it right where we wanted it. We’ve lost too many close ones,” said a disappointed Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. “We know we can beat these teams, but we are making too many mistakes in the last four minutes. We have to make free throws. We have to get better.”

Ellis’ observation was clear, as South Alabama went 7-for-7 from the free throw line in the final six minutes, while Coastal was just 1-of-4. Coastal also had possession in the final minute with the score tied at 68-68, but lost the ball on an offensive foul with 0:11 left, setting the stage for Goncalves game-winner with a cross-court assist from Chandler.

Coastal came from behind with a 7-0 run to take a 40-37 lead on Williams’ steal and layup. But Williams was just getting started. He scored 11 consecutive points for Coastal, and at the end of his personal scoring run the Chants led 49-44 with 9:00 remaining. A minute later, Cole, CCU’s leading scorer in the conference at 19 points per game, made a three-pointer for his first points of the night and Coastal went in front by eight, at 54-46, with its largest lead of the game. Five lead changes later, South Alabama was celebrating.

Likayi and Williams combined to give Coastal an early 10-5 lead, but South Alabama fought back to take the lead on a 7-0 run that was punctuated by a slam dunk by Javon Franklin, making the score 26-22. There were six lead changes and three ties in the first period before the Jaguars went to the break with a 31-28 advantage. Likayi had 10 points in the first half for CCU, but Cole was scoreless and a combined 0-for-8 from the field.

Cole missed several more shots before he found the range and made 4-of-5 down the stretch, helping Coastal stay in front until the final seconds. Williams picked up the slack, hitting 5-of-9 field goal attempts and 12-of-14 free throw attempts. He also had team-highs with five steals and four assists. As a team, Coastal was 21-of-55 from the field (38 percent).

Sophomore Essam Mostafa finished with seven points but grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds as the Chants won the battle on the boards, 34-30. Counting tonight, Coastal has outrebounded its opponent 16 times, and only lost four of those games. This was one of them.

Coastal will be back in action for its final home game of the season at 4 p.m. (ET) Saturday against Troy, the second-place team in the league at 9-4. That game will follow a 1 p.m. (ET) contest with the CCU women’s hoops team hosting UT Arlington.

