Burn ban in effect in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A burn ban is now in effect in one Pee Dee county due to recent weather conditions.

The Darlington County Fire District said Chief Rickey Flowers issued the ban on Friday. Any type of open burning is banned until further notice, according to officials.

“High temperatures, dry grounds, low humidity, winds can be an extremely dangerous combination,” Flowers said in a statement.

The DCFD cited a fire danger statement from the National Weather Service, which calls for drier, less humid weather over the weekend that can lead to fires getting out of control.

Horry County and the City of Conway also issued burn bans earlier this week.

