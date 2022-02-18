2 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle hits tree in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Georgetown County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 10:35 p.m. Thursday on Kent Road near Fulmore Drive.

According to Pye, a Suzuki SUV was traveling west on Kent Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck a culvert and hit a tree.

The driver and back seat passenger were killed. The front seat passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The names of the two killed are expected to be released by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

