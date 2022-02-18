Submit a Tip
1 hospitalized after car drives through fence in Myrtle Beach

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle vs. fence crash in the area of Highway 707...
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle vs. fence crash in the area of Highway 707 and Brighton Avenue in Myrtle Beach.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after their car went through a fence on Friday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Highway 707 and Brighton Ave. at 12:50 p.m.

The individual was transported to the hospital.

Horry County Police assisted with the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

