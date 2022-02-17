Submit a Tip
You can now fish a South Carolina lake on Xbox, Playstation

A new Lake Hartwell Venue update launches today for Bassmaster Fishing 2022, the video game.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lake Hartwell is going virtual.

The Bassmaster Fishing 2022 video game added Lake Hartwell in a DLC update ahead of the upcoming real-life Bassmaster Classic competition.

Developers say the Lake Hartwell option recreates fishing on the lake as closely as possible by matching water temperatures, depth and fish behavior.

“Dovetail Games got off to a great start with Bassmaster Fishing 2022, and their passion for bass fishing is present throughout the game,” said B.A.S.S. Vice President of Tournaments Chris Bowes. “We are excited to see how they bring the Bassmaster Classic to life for gamers and bass fishing fans and help people experience the joys of big bass fishing however they can.”

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 is available on PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

A limited-time discount on the Lake Hartwell Venue DLC is available until Mar. 3 on Steam and Mar. 17 for Playstation and Xbox.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

