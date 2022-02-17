Submit a Tip
Woman now charged with murder in fatal shooting of Hartsville teenager

Cassandra Escobar
Cassandra Escobar(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman now faces murder charges in connection to a shooting that killed a Hartsville teenager last year.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Cassandra Escobar was indicted for murder by a grand jury on Thursday. She was arrested later by deputies without incident, according to officials.

The charge comes in connection to a deadly shooting the night of May 13, 2021, on White Sand Circle that killed 18-year-old Caleb James.

Escobar was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter a month later in relation to the incident.

Online records show she is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon where she awaits a bond hearing.

