Woman now charged with murder in fatal shooting of Hartsville teenager

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman now faces murder charges in connection to a shooting that killed a Hartsville teenager last year.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Cassandra Escobar was indicted for murder by a grand jury on Thursday. She was arrested later by deputies without incident, according to officials.

The charge comes in connection to a deadly shooting the night of May 13, 2021, on White Sand Circle that killed 18-year-old Caleb James.

Escobar was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter a month later in relation to the incident.

Online records show she is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon where she awaits a bond hearing.

