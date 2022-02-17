Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard offloads $1 billion worth of narcotics

Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast...
Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies, as they view more than one billion dollars worth of seized cocaine and marijuana aboard Coast Guard Cutter James at Port Everglades, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Coast Guard said the haul included approximately 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana from multiple interdictions in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard vessel offloaded Thursday more than 30 metric tons of cocaine and marijuana worth over $1 billion that was seized at sea during a months-long deployment off the coast of South America.

The haul of illegal narcotics brought home by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James was one of the biggest in recent memory.

It’s a reflection of increasingly sophisticated U.S. arsenal but also a recent surge in narcotics coming from Colombia, the world’s top producer of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and...
Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is opening up a location in Myrtle Beach.
Popular craft and fabric store coming to Myrtle Beach
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
One person was hurt after this crash in Conway on Wednesday.
1 hurt, traffic blocked after vehicle collides with utility pole in Conway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough
.
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer