Thursday Jam with Swani Love

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -This weeks local artist we are spotlighting is Swani Love!

Swani is hosting an event on Tuesday, February 22nd at Nance Plaza in Myrtle Beach. The ‘Live By Love Music Fest’ will start at 5pm and features many musical performances. The proceeds of the event will go to the ‘Live By Love’ mobile recording studio.

Admission is free and donations are welcome!

