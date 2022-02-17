Team registration open for 14th annual Dragon Boat Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Team registration is open for the 14th annual Dragon Boat Festival at The Market Common.

The festival raises money for Ground Zero, a Christian non-profit organization.

Teams of 20 paddlers and one drummer compete, racing for the fastest time in their division. Participants and teams can win awards and prizes for their race results and fundraising efforts.

In addition to the races, there will also be live entertainment, food and drink vendors, a family-fun zone and more.

The city of Myrtle Beach approved a special event permit for the festival last October. At that time, organizers said they expected 5,000 to 7,000 people to attend.

Team registration is half off until March 1, but the festival is free to spectators.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 30.

