Sheriff’s office: Child shot in Florence County; deputies investigating

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where they said a child was shot.

Deputies were called on Thursday to Battleboro Court, which is near of East Howe Springs Road.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the child has been taken to the hospital for treatment. The child’s age and condition has not been released.

At this time, it’s not clear if anyone has been taken into custody or what led up to the shooting.

