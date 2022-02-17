SC records 2nd-lowest new unemployment claims total since pandemic began

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State employment officials say the total number of first-time unemployment claims received last week dropped 33% over the previous week, almost setting a new record low.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported receiving 1,042 initial unemployment claims during the week that ended on Saturday. That’s a drop of 536 from the previous week.

The lowest total weekly reported since the pandemic began happened during the week of Thanksgiving in 2021, when the total reported was only 776.

The all-time high stands at 87,686, reported during the week ending May 2, 2020, according to SCDEW data.

Richland County reported the most at 104, while Greenville County reported the second-highest total at 99. Horry County reported 83.

In the Lowcounty, Charleston and Berkeley Counties nearly tied, reporting 53 and 52 claims respectively. Dorchester County reported 34.

The state paid out $2.2 million in unemployment benefits for the week ending Saturday, SCDEW data states.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the state paid out a total of $6.6 billion in benefits.

Those benefits include both state and federal funds.

The latest unemployment rate reported for South Carolina, from December, was 3.5%, down from 3.7% in November.

