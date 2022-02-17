Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC records 2nd-lowest new unemployment claims total since pandemic began

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported receiving 1,042 initial...
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported receiving 1,042 initial unemployment claims during the week that ended on Saturday. That’s a drop of 536 from the previous week.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State employment officials say the total number of first-time unemployment claims received last week dropped 33% over the previous week, almost setting a new record low.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported receiving 1,042 initial unemployment claims during the week that ended on Saturday. That’s a drop of 536 from the previous week.

The lowest total weekly reported since the pandemic began happened during the week of Thanksgiving in 2021, when the total reported was only 776.

The all-time high stands at 87,686, reported during the week ending May 2, 2020, according to SCDEW data.

Richland County reported the most at 104, while Greenville County reported the second-highest total at 99. Horry County reported 83.

In the Lowcounty, Charleston and Berkeley Counties nearly tied, reporting 53 and 52 claims respectively. Dorchester County reported 34.

The state paid out $2.2 million in unemployment benefits for the week ending Saturday, SCDEW data states.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the state paid out a total of $6.6 billion in benefits.

Those benefits include both state and federal funds.

The latest unemployment rate reported for South Carolina, from December, was 3.5%, down from 3.7% in November.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and...
Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is opening up a location in Myrtle Beach.
Popular craft and fabric store coming to Myrtle Beach
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
One person was hurt after this crash in Conway on Wednesday.
1 hurt, traffic blocked after vehicle collides with utility pole in Conway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough
.
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
A new Lake Hartwell Venue update launches today for Bassmaster Fishing 2022, the video game.
You can now fish a South Carolina lake on Xbox, Playstation
Dominique Brand
Documents: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case’