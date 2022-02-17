Submit a Tip
Police in Texas seize $10 million in liquid meth

Photo: Pharr Police Department
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - The Pharr Police Department on Thursday announced it seized more than 700 gallons liquid methamphetamine with an estimated value of nearly $10-million.

The discovery and capture were made Wednesday when an officer was patrolling the area of South Lamar Drive in Pharr.

The officer observed three male individuals pouring liquid from several 55-gallon barrels into 5-gallon buckets around liquid tanker trailers and called for further investigation.

When backup arrived, the officers noticed crystallization forming around the barrels, they tested the liquid and discovered it to be methamphetamine.

Due to the large amount of this seizure, the Assistant United States Attorney will take jurisdiction of the case federally.

DEA Clan Lab agents estimated 700 gallons of liquid meth inside one of the liquid tanker trailers, eight 55-gallon barrels, and four five-gallon buckets.

The street value is estimated to be over $10,000,000.

“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” said Pharr Chief of Police Andy Harvey. “This stemmed from a patrol officer’s attention to detail when he observed something out of the ordinary and he used our resources to further investigate,” continued Chief Harvey.

