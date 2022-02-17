Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County

After the plane crashed, a tractor-trailer collided with the plane on the road.
The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.
The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.(Provided via Bryant Roland)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers are investigating after a deadly plane crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-85 in Davidson County late Wednesday afternoon, according to Lexington City Manager Terra Greene.

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.

The pilot was taking off from the airport when the crash happened and they did not survive.

After the plane crashed, a tractor-trailer collided with the plane on the road. The driver of the tractor-trailer does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-85 South and the left lane of I-85 North are closed near Exit 88 (NC 47) near Lexington, due to a crash. This is near the Davidson County Airport.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach
One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough
.
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
Grand Strand Humane Society discussing next steps for new location
Grand Strand Humane Society discussing next steps for new location
Crews respond to nearly 10-acre outdoor fire in Conway
Crews respond to nearly 10-acre outdoor fire in Conway