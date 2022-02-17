Submit a Tip
Meet Teddy: He has terminal cancer and The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is making sure he lives the rest of his life to the fullest

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Meet Teddy the dog! He lives at The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach and is not available for adoption.

Teddy was left at the humane society one day and then the staff found out he has terminal cancer. They aren’t sure how much time he has left, so the staff is making sure he lives life to the fullest by doing different adventures around the Grand Strand!

You can meet Teddy this Saturday, February 19th at the 4th annual Macaroni Mania. The event will be at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex from 11am-4pm.

For more information about the NMB Humane Society visit: https://humanesocietynmb.org/

