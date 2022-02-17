HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach holds grand opening

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new workspace for creativity and ideas to grow in Myrtle Beach celebrates its grand opening Thursday.

The new HTC Aspire Hub, located on Ninth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach’s new Arts and Innovation District, is a co-working space to help entrepreneurs looking to expand their business.

City of Myrtle Beach and HTC officials will be on hand to celebrate the occasion.

At HTC Aspire Hub, there are opportunities to rent office space and even signup for co-working. If you are an entrepreneur and even want a little added guidance there is a mentorship program as well.

