HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach holds grand opening

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new workspace for creativity and ideas to grow in Myrtle Beach celebrates its grand opening Thursday.

The new HTC Aspire Hub, located on Ninth Avenue North in Myrtle Beach’s new Arts and Innovation District, is a co-working space to help entrepreneurs looking to expand their business.

City of Myrtle Beach and HTC officials will be on hand to celebrate the occasion.

MORE INFORMATION | HTC Aspire Hub Co-Working Space

At HTC Aspire Hub, there are opportunities to rent office space and even signup for co-working. If you are an entrepreneur and even want a little added guidance there is a mentorship program as well.

