Horry County man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor on the run

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a Horry County man convicted of sexually assaulting a minor in 2020.

On Wednesday, 48-year-old John Peter Kehborn, Jr. of Longs was found guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in a jury trial that he failed to appear for, said George Henry Martin, III, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case along with Senior Assistant Solicitor C. Leigh Andrew for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

On May 26, 2020, Kehborn sexually assaulted the 13-year-old victim. The child told family members what happened and her mother immediately reported the abuse. Within minutes, law enforcement arrived at the scene of the assault, opened an investigation, and ultimately charged him. Kehborn’s DNA and statements he made at the incident location connected him to the crime.

After the jury convicted Kehborn, the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced him and placed the sentence under seal.

John issued a bench warrant for Kehborn’s arrest due to his failure to appear and police are searching for him.

Once Kehborn is arrested, his sentence will be opened in his presence.

If you know the whereabouts of John Peter Kehborn, please contact your local law enforcement.

