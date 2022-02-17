Grand Strand Humane Society looks for another temporary home, continues to raise money for new facility

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society will be on the move again soon.

The shelter’s lease at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 will expire at the end of March, and leaders are still looking for a place to build a new facility.

“We’re so happy to be so many adoptions coming out of our Tanger location,” said executive director Jess Wnuk. “People stop in, they check us out, and they end up leaving with a kitten or a cat, which is an amazing thing to see.”

It’s been almost six months since the shelter moved into its temporary home at Tanger Outlets.

The initial plan was to only stay for two months while the city of Myrtle Beach did some remediation work on the shelter along Mr. Joe White Avenue.

However, the city decided the shelter could no longer accommodate all of the cats and dogs, so the humane society stayed put at Tanger Outlets while it considered what comes next.

“We have outgrown that facility down there on Joe White Avenue,” said Wnuk. “The community is growing so quickly, and with that growth, the animal population has grown as well.”

Fortunately, the humane society has been able to relocate a lot of animals recently.

Nearly 100 cats and kittens will be moved to facilities up north this week, and 32 dogs were adopted during an event last weekend.

Anytime is a good time to find new homes for pets, but it is especially good right now as the humane society will be on the move again by the end of March, when the lease at Tanger Outlets expires.

“It is bittersweet of course, we’ve enjoyed our time at Tanger,” said Wnuk. “We’re so grateful for them. We definitely have hit the ground running and have lots of exciting possibilities for our future, so stay tuned for where we’ll be next.”

It’ll be in the market for another temporary home, while they pursue building a new facility of their own.

One plot of land has been identified as a possible match, but the humane society isn’t ready to announce anything just yet.

“We’ve got a really good piece of land that has really great promise,” said Grand Strand Humane Society President Lindsey Rankin during a board of directors meeting Wednesday night.

One thing is for certain, after making other places like Tanger Outlets work, they’ll be looking to build rather than renovate so the new shelter will be made with the cats and dogs in mind.

“We do have a couple of really exciting prospects, and we’re so eager to move forward on them so we can reach out to the community and let everyone know,” Wnuk said.

Wnuk pointed out that while it’s great to see all the empty cages right now after getting all those cats relocated, she knows it’ll only be a matter of time until they fill up again, with kitten season coming up here in just a couple of months.

While highlighting the need for a new facility, however, they haven’t announced a timeline for construction.

The humane society is still working to raise $6 million for the new shelter.

You can find information on the capital campaign here.

