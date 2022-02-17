Funeral, community march planned for Hemingway man killed by police

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A community march and funeral are planned this week for the Hemingway man who was shot and killed by police.

Authorities said 46-year-old Robert Junior Langley was fatally shot by Hemingway Police Ofc. Cassandra Dollard on Sunday, Feb. 6.

The State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the incident, said it began with a chase in Hemingway that continued through Williamsburg County and into Georgetown County, ending in a crash.

Langley, who was unarmed, was shot dead by Dollard as he exited his vehicle, according to authorities.

Dollard was charged with voluntary manslaughter and fired from the force.

A press release from the Wukela Law Firm states Langley’s funeral will be held at 12 p.m. at the Hopewell AME Church in Hemingway on Friday, Feb. 18. The church is located at 3704 County Line Road.

Community members have also organized a “Stop Killing Us March” for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, the law firm said.

Participants, including the Langley family, will gather for the march at the Boys & Girls Club on Lewis Street in Hemingway and march to Hemingway High School on S. Main Street.

