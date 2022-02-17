Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Funeral, community march planned for Hemingway man killed by police

Authorities said 46-year-old Robert Junior Langley was fatally shot by Hemingway Police Ofc....
Authorities said 46-year-old Robert Junior Langley was fatally shot by Hemingway Police Ofc. Cassandra Dollard on Sunday, Feb. 6.(Source: Bakari Sellers)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A community march and funeral are planned this week for the Hemingway man who was shot and killed by police.

Authorities said 46-year-old Robert Junior Langley was fatally shot by Hemingway Police Ofc. Cassandra Dollard on Sunday, Feb. 6.

The State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the incident, said it began with a chase in Hemingway that continued through Williamsburg County and into Georgetown County, ending in a crash.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Langley, who was unarmed, was shot dead by Dollard as he exited his vehicle, according to authorities.

Dollard was charged with voluntary manslaughter and fired from the force.

A press release from the Wukela Law Firm states Langley’s funeral will be held at 12 p.m. at the Hopewell AME Church in Hemingway on Friday, Feb. 18. The church is located at 3704 County Line Road.

Community members have also organized a “Stop Killing Us March” for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, the law firm said.

Participants, including the Langley family, will gather for the march at the Boys & Girls Club on Lewis Street in Hemingway and march to Hemingway High School on S. Main Street.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and...
Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is opening up a location in Myrtle Beach.
Popular craft and fabric store coming to Myrtle Beach
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
One person was hurt after this crash in Conway on Wednesday.
1 hurt, traffic blocked after vehicle collides with utility pole in Conway

Latest News

Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough
.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
.
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
Dominique Brand
Documents: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case’
Officers watching city cameras from inside the Real Time Crime Unit.
Vanished: Myrtle Beach Police talk challenges, technology in missing person cases