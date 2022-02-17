Submit a Tip
Former Angels employee convicted in Tyler Skaggs’ overdose death

FILE - Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay walks out of federal court in Fort Worth,...
FILE - Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay walks out of federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was convicted Thursday of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.

Eric Kay was convicted on one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy. He faces up to life in prison.

Skaggs’ widow, Carli, and his mother, Debbie, hugged as the verdict was announced. Kay took off his jacket and tie and was placed into handcuffs, nodding toward his family and friends in the courtroom.

A 10-woman, two-man jury revealed the verdict in a federal courtroom in downtown Fort Worth, about 15 miles from where the Angels were supposed to open a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2019, the day Skaggs was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room.

A coroner’s report said Skaggs, 27, had choked to death on his vomit, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system.

The trial included testimony from five major league players who said they received oxycodone pills from Kay at various times from 2017-19, the years Kay was accused of obtaining pills and giving them to players. Kay also used drugs himself, according to testimony and court documents.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

