Florence man arrested, drugs found after pursuit with deputies

Travis James
Travis James(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit with deputies on Wednesday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were conducting a narcotics operation at a parking lot on Pamplico Highway after receiving credible information that a vehicle was carrying illegal narcotics.

Deputies at the scene tried to detain the suspect, later identified as Travis James, but he fled and led authorities on a pursuit.

The chase ended after deputies expected a PIT maneuver and took James into custody.

He was allegedly in possession of more than 40 grams of cocaine and more than 14 grams of Fentanyl.

James is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and failure to stop for a blue light.

Online records show he is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon.

