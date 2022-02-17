FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth ahead of increasing rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re looking at the warmest weather of the week and a nice reminder that Spring is not too far away! Get out and enjoy the warmth before changes arrive for the weekend.

TODAY

After a mild morning, the warmest day of this week arrives with highs climbing into the mid 70s inland and the lower 70s on the beach. The day will be breezy with mostly cloudy skies at times. Today will not be full blown sunshine but times of sunshine are expected here and there as temperatures warm quickly. An isolated 20% chance of a shower continues today but the main timeline for rain arrives Friday morning.

Highs climb into the 70s today with the mid 70s inland. (WMBF)

FRIDAY

Our attention turns to the incoming cold front which we have been talking about for the entire week. This will bring our chance of showers and gusty winds. The best period for rain will be for the morning commute Friday as rain chances quickly taper off by the late morning. This line of showers will be gusty and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out early Friday.

Rain moves in Friday morning. (WMBF)

Despite mostly cloudy skies and morning showers, temperatures will once again climb to 70 at the beach and lower 70s inland.

THIS WEEKEND

Expect a cooler weekend with plenty of sunshine. (WMBF)

Cooler weather will filter in behind the cold front, dropping temperatures just a tad for the weekend. Highs will go from the 70s on Friday to the upper 50s to lower 60s for the weekend. Nighttime temperatures will be cool with overnight readings in the 30s and 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Highs fall briefly for the weekend before even warmer weather works in next week. (WMBF)

The warmer weather creeps rushes in quickly for next week with highs climbing into the mid-upper 70s by the middle of next week. Get ready for another round of spring-warmth as we head into the end of February. For now, no major rain chances exists in the 10 day forecast.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.