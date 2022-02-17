Feb. 16 SCHSL basketball playoffs first round scores
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball postseason is officially underway for our local South Carolina High School League teams!
Tonight, five different classifications get the action started.
Matchups involving our local squads are below. All score updates are final.
CLASS 5A BOYS
River Bluff 42, Conway 28
Lexington 66, Carolina Forest 44
Dutch Fork 61, St. James 39
CLASS 3A BOYS
Marlboro County at Oceanside Collegiate
Brookland-Cayce 51, Waccamaw 36
Fox Creek 45, Loris 44
Dillon 71, Strom Thurmond 30
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 86, Aynor 26
CLASS 4A GIRLS
South Florence 63, May River 33
James Island 39, West Florence 35
North Augusta 73, Myrtle Beach 37
North Myrtle Beach 46, Airport 22
Hartsville 41, Lucy Beckham 20
Darlington 38, Bluffton 33
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 63, Aynor 14
Oceanside Collegiate 46, Marlboro County 45
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Marion 63, Chesterfield 60 (2OT)
Latta 56, Cheraw 21
Ridgeland Hardeeville 47, Kingstree 37
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 50, Lamar 43
Palmetto Scholars at East Clarendon
Lake View 66, Allendale-Fairfax 18
Timmonsville at Estill
Whale Branch at Carvers Bay
Military Magnet 100, Hemingway 36
Hannah-Pamplico 47, Bethune-Bowman 41
McBee 64, Branchville 27
