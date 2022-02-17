Feb. 16 SCHSL basketball playoffs first round scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball postseason is officially underway for our local South Carolina High School League teams!

Tonight, five different classifications get the action started.

Matchups involving our local squads are below. All score updates are final.

CLASS 5A BOYS

River Bluff 42, Conway 28

Lexington 66, Carolina Forest 44

Dutch Fork 61, St. James 39

CLASS 3A BOYS

Marlboro County at Oceanside Collegiate

Brookland-Cayce 51, Waccamaw 36

Fox Creek 45, Loris 44

Dillon 71, Strom Thurmond 30

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 86, Aynor 26

CLASS 4A GIRLS

South Florence 63, May River 33

James Island 39, West Florence 35

North Augusta 73, Myrtle Beach 37

North Myrtle Beach 46, Airport 22

Hartsville 41, Lucy Beckham 20

Darlington 38, Bluffton 33

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 63, Aynor 14

Oceanside Collegiate 46, Marlboro County 45

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Marion 63, Chesterfield 60 (2OT)

Latta 56, Cheraw 21

Ridgeland Hardeeville 47, Kingstree 37

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 50, Lamar 43

Palmetto Scholars at East Clarendon

Lake View 66, Allendale-Fairfax 18

Timmonsville at Estill

Whale Branch at Carvers Bay

Military Magnet 100, Hemingway 36

Hannah-Pamplico 47, Bethune-Bowman 41

McBee 64, Branchville 27

