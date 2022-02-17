FDA: Deodorant recalled due to unexpected levels of cancer-causing chemicals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOXCarolina) - All Sure and Brut aerosol sprays with expiration dates on or before August 2023 are voluntarily being recalled by TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands voluntarily.

We’re told the sprays contain benzene, a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

Click here to view which products are being recalled.

The FDA recommends consumers stop using the recalled products if the expiration date is on or before August 2023 and dispose of them properly.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media. All rights reserved.