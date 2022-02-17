Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FDA: Deodorant recalled due to unexpected levels of cancer-causing chemicals

Sure and Brut aerosol sprays
Sure and Brut aerosol sprays(FDA.gov)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOXCarolina) - All Sure and Brut aerosol sprays with expiration dates on or before August 2023 are voluntarily being recalled by TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands voluntarily.

We’re told the sprays contain benzene, a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

Click here to view which products are being recalled.

The FDA recommends consumers stop using the recalled products if the expiration date is on or before August 2023 and dispose of them properly.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and...
Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is opening up a location in Myrtle Beach.
Popular craft and fabric store coming to Myrtle Beach
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
One person was hurt after this crash in Conway on Wednesday.
1 hurt, traffic blocked after vehicle collides with utility pole in Conway

Latest News

Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Push for stricter penalties on drug dealers following overdose deaths in S.C.
.
Horry County student unhappy virtual program ending for upcoming senior year
Continuing the virtual program as it currently exists is no longer a viable option, curriculum...
Horry County Schools ending virtual program in fall after high failure rate
Monday was the day that millions of healthcare workers would need to have their first COVID...
McMaster says he will continue to fight vaccine mandate for healthcare workers