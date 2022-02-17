Family seeking answers after Loris bicyclist, community activist dies in crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly two weeks after a bicyclist died after a crash in Loris, the victim’s family is now seeking justice.

“There are a number of questions surrounding this investigation, and the community wants answers,” said Marvin Pendarvis, a state lawmaker and attorney for the family of 39-year-old Dameion Fowler. Fowler was also a community activist in Horry County, according to his family.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened along Red Bluff Road and Silver Sand Drive in Loris on the morning of Feb. 4.

Troopers later said the driver of an SUV struck the back tire of Fowler’s bike in the crash. He was then taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver was eventually cited for driving too fast for conditions but hasn’t been charged with anything further.

His family and Pendarvis all sat down with 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, claiming the driver needs to be held responsible for their actions and taking a life.

“Simply the fact someone is in an accident and somebody dies does not necessarily mean that person is arrested,” Richardson said.

Richardson added that had the driver fled the scene, charges would definitely be much different.

“He deserves to have every bit of this situation investigated to the fullest extent,” said Jameion Fowler, Dameion’s brother.

The family is also planning to sit down with leaders of the South Carolina Department of Transportation at a later date.

