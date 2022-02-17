Documents: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case’

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The defense team for a man accused of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old Horry County woman will present arguments next month on why the case should not be a capital one.

Federal court documents show Dominique Brand’s defense team requested a continuance in the case until after they know if their client could face the death penalty.

“This is a death-eligible case which is in the pre-authorization stage,” the motion states. “Defense counsel have met with the United States Attorney and the assigned Assistant United States Attorney in the District of South Carolina and presented arguments against authorizing this case as a capital prosecution.”

Brand’s defense team is scheduled to meet with the Capital Case Section of the Department of Justice on March 7, where they will once again present their case and ask that it proceed as a non-capital criminal case.

The indictment alleges that Brand kidnapped Mary Ann Elvington from her Nichols home in March 2021, forced her to drive him to North Carolina and back to South Carolina and then shot and killed her in Marion County.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Counsel believes they cannot effectively advise Defendant on the case until after they meet with the Capital Case Section and obtain a determination on the authorization of this case,” the motion states.

During a pre-trial conference on Wednesday, Brand waived his right to a speedy trial and the court granted a continuance on the case until the May 2022 court term.

