Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Nichols

NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Nichols on Wednesday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on the 7000 block of Bellaire Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m. The Loris Fire Department also assisted county crews at the scene.

As of around 8:20 p.m., the fire is under control and will be under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

