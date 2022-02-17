Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Nichols
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Nichols on Wednesday, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on the 7000 block of Bellaire Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m. The Loris Fire Department also assisted county crews at the scene.
As of around 8:20 p.m., the fire is under control and will be under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
