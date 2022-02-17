Crews continue battling outdoor fire in Conway, blaze grows to nearly 40 acres

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews continued to battle a large outdoor fire in Conway on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Lucas Bay Road at around 12:15 p.m. for the same outdoor fire it responded to on Wednesday, which began as a nearly 10-acre blaze off Pee Dee Highway.

The call came as the City of Conway and Horry County both enacted burn bans until further notice due to recent weather conditions.

As of around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the fire was around 40 acres in size, according to HCFR. An abandoned structure was also damaged, but there are no reported injuries.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is assisting county crews at the scene.

Officials also said residents and those passing by may also notice smoke in the area for an extended amount of time.

There is no threat to the public, according to HCFR.

