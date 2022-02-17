Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews continue battling outdoor fire in Conway, blaze grows to nearly 40 acres

40 acre fire
40 acre fire(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews continued to battle a large outdoor fire in Conway on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Lucas Bay Road at around 12:15 p.m. for the same outdoor fire it responded to on Wednesday, which began as a nearly 10-acre blaze off Pee Dee Highway.

The call came as the City of Conway and Horry County both enacted burn bans until further notice due to recent weather conditions.

MORE COVERAGE | Burn bans in effect for Horry County, City of Conway

As of around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the fire was around 40 acres in size, according to HCFR. An abandoned structure was also damaged, but there are no reported injuries.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is assisting county crews at the scene.

Officials also said residents and those passing by may also notice smoke in the area for an extended amount of time.

There is no threat to the public, according to HCFR.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and...
Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is opening up a location in Myrtle Beach.
Popular craft and fabric store coming to Myrtle Beach
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
One person was hurt after this crash in Conway on Wednesday.
1 hurt, traffic blocked after vehicle collides with utility pole in Conway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Murder, kidnapping of 80-year-old Horry County woman is ‘death-eligible case,' documents say
.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for HTC Aspire Hub in Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough
.
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer