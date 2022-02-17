Coastal Carolina University leaders vote to end mask mandate

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University is once again lifting its mask mandate, the university announced.

The CCU Board of Trustees voted on Thursday to end the school’s indoor mask mandate. It goes into effect immediately.

The mandate required all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors, except in private offices and individual residence halls.

Face masks will still be required in selected areas on campus, including Student Health Services, Counseling Services and at COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites on campus. Masks will also be required on university shuttles, minibuses and vans due to the CDC’s mask order for public transportation.

CCU leaders initially voted to end the mask mandate at the end of the fall semester.

But due to a surge in virus cases, the mandate was reinstated in January when the university returned to its COVID-19 protocols.

CCU urges individuals to be respectful of others in recognizing their personal decisions to either wear or not wear a face mask.

The university will continue to monitor conditions on campus and may adjust mask requirements as needed.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.