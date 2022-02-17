Submit a Tip
Burn bans in effect for Horry County, City of Conway

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of burn bans have been issued due to recent weather conditions.

Horry County announced Thursday that it had initiated the ban on unincorporated areas of the county until further notice. In a statement, officials said all outdoor burning, including permitted burns, is prohibited.

“The ban has been placed due to the extreme fire danger as a result of the low relative humidity, dry and windy conditions,” the county said.

The City of Conway also enacted an open burn ban earlier Thursday afternoon. The city’s ban includes debris, bonfires, field and yard fires as well as fires in ditches.

Conway’s ban does not include chimineas, fire pits, portable outdoor fireplaces and “other approved containers using manufacturer’s guidelines as long as it is not within 15′ of a structure,” per a statement from the city.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

