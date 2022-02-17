Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘The brand is so toxic’: Dems fear extinction in rural US

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Democratic Party’s brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly.

The political climate is symptomatic of a larger problem threatening the Democratic Party ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Democrats have been effectively ostracized from many parts of rural America, leaving party leaders with few options to reverse a cultural trend that is redefining the nation’s political landscape.

That presents acute challenges for Democratic candidates across Ohio, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania — states that will help decide the Senate majority in November, and the White House two years after that.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and...
Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is opening up a location in Myrtle Beach.
Popular craft and fabric store coming to Myrtle Beach
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
One person was hurt after this crash in Conway on Wednesday.
1 hurt, traffic blocked after vehicle collides with utility pole in Conway

Latest News

Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Push for stricter penalties on drug dealers following overdose deaths in S.C.
SC senators make short work of spending $2B in federal cash
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas.
Trump Organization’s accounting firm says it can no longer vouch for financial statements from the company
Ukraine president walks back statement that Russia will attack Wednesday