Black History Spotlight: Janet Graham

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - She describes herself as a “plain ol’ country girl,” born and raised in Horry County.

Janet Graham also says she’s a believer that anything is possible if you work hard for it.

Graham serves on the Horry County School Board and was recently recognized for a decade of service. She’s hoping to inspire children in Horry County to reach their highest potential both in and out of the classroom.

But she’s also a loving mother and devoted wife.

Graham serves as the Area Manager for the Myrtle Beach Area Small Business Development Center at Coastal Carolina University, her alma mater.

But it’s her role as the only Black woman on the HCS board where Graham says she hopes to leave a lasting mark on the younger generations.

Graham added that while we all come from different backgrounds, the one thing she says levels the playing field is education.

”People who may feel they’re at a disadvantage need to know they’re not. It’s in your hands to change your future if you would just start with education,” she said.

She hopes students and others in the community will be inspired by how far she’s come and be even more motivated to make their dreams happen.

