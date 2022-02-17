The 2nd Annual Marshwalk Restaurant Week is happening February 21st-25th

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get your taste buds ready! Marshwalk Restaurant Week kicks off Monday and lasts through Friday.

7 of the Marshwalk restaurants will offer 3 course specials for only $35. We loved sampling a few of the dishes, learning all about some of the restaurants different features, and everything you need to know.

Come along with us!

