Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

The 2nd Annual Marshwalk Restaurant Week is happening February 21st-25th

By Halley Murrow
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get your taste buds ready! Marshwalk Restaurant Week kicks off Monday and lasts through Friday.

7 of the Marshwalk restaurants will offer 3 course specials for only $35. We loved sampling a few of the dishes, learning all about some of the restaurants different features, and everything you need to know.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and...
Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is opening up a location in Myrtle Beach.
Popular craft and fabric store coming to Myrtle Beach
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
One person was hurt after this crash in Conway on Wednesday.
1 hurt, traffic blocked after vehicle collides with utility pole in Conway

Latest News

gst
Thursday Jam with Swani Love
gst
Swani Love Song
gst
Meet Teddy: He has terminal cancer and The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is making sure he lives the rest of his life to the fullest
gst
More about Marshwalk Restaurant Week