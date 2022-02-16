Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her

Pamela S. McNeill
Pamela S. McNeill(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin woman is being accused of killing her dogs by hanging them in trees.

WARNING - THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS

Pamela Sue McNeill, 57, of Green Bay is charged with two counts of felony mistreatment of animals.

A criminal complaint obtained by WBAY states that on Feb. 15, Brown County deputies responded to a suspicious situation at a park and ride in Howard. A public works employee had found a dog hanging in a tree in the area.

At the same time, deputies were notified about a complaint of a woman eating food inside a convenience store without paying for it. They found McNeill there eating food off a plate.

Deputies learned that the department had been called to the park and ride and had met with Pamela McNeill the previous day. She had a dog with her at that time. They confirmed that the same dog was the one found hanging from the tree.

McNeill was taken to the Brown County Jail. Deputies said she stated that she killed both of her dogs by hanging them in trees.

Deputies were told to look for the second dog and found it hanging from a tree near where the first dog was found hanging.

Investigators obtained a statement where McNeill noted that the dogs were growling at each other and snapping at each other. She noted that neither dog had snapped at her or tried to bite her.

McNeill’s statement reads, “On Monday, February 14, 2022, around dusk. Both of my dogs started snapping at each other and growling while they were in the passenger seat of my car. I tried to pet them, and they growled at me but never snapped at me. I told them I was not going to live with that, and I told them I loved them and that I hoped to see them someday.”

McNeill is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach
One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Myrtle Beach?
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut
Fowler family says investigation into activists death wasn't thorough enough
.
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer
Crews respond to nearly 10-acre outdoor fire in Conway
Crews respond to nearly 10-acre outdoor fire in Conway
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border