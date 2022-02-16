Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People flying to Myrtle Beach will have more options to fly nonstop.

Spirit Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will launch nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach starting in April, with five of those being new destinations.

“Lots of people are looking to head out to great leisure destinations like the South Carolina beaches this summer, and we’re excited to launch some new routes and resume others to help our Guests get their fun in the sun,” said John Kirby, vice president of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.

The following are new routes:

Manchester, New Hampshire: daily flights – starting April 20

Louisville, Kentucky: 2-3 times a week – starting May 26

St. Louis, Missouri: 2-3 times a week – starting May 26

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: 2-3 times a week – starting May 27

Rochester, New York: 4 times a week – starting June 24

The following are resuming routes:

Niagara Falls, New York: 3-4 times a week – starting April 22

Indianapolis, Indiana: 4 times a week – starting May 25

Minneapolis, Minnesota: 2-3 times a week – starting May 26

