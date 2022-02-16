Submit a Tip
Spirit Airlines adds nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach ahead of summer

Spirit Airlilnes
Spirit Airlilnes(KBJR/CBS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People flying to Myrtle Beach will have more options to fly nonstop.

Spirit Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will launch nine nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach starting in April, with five of those being new destinations.

“Lots of people are looking to head out to great leisure destinations like the South Carolina beaches this summer, and we’re excited to launch some new routes and resume others to help our Guests get their fun in the sun,” said John Kirby, vice president of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.

The following are new routes:

  • Manchester, New Hampshire: daily flights – starting April 20
  • Louisville, Kentucky: 2-3 times a week – starting May 26
  • St. Louis, Missouri: 2-3 times a week – starting May 26
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin: 2-3 times a week – starting May 27
  • Rochester, New York: 4 times a week – starting June 24

The following are resuming routes:

  • Niagara Falls, New York: 3-4 times a week – starting April 22
  • Indianapolis, Indiana: 4 times a week – starting May 25
  • Minneapolis, Minnesota: 2-3 times a week – starting May 26

