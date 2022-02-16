Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina firefighters sounding the alarm about vacancies

A firefighter in brush gear.
A firefighter in brush gear.(MGN)
By Shale Remien
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMBF) - South Carolina faces more than 500 open positions for firefighters across the state.

The South Carolina Firefighter’s Association says the Upstate sees more than 200.

“And those are only the ones that are advertised,” Steve Graham said.

Graham serves as the Boiling Spring Fire District Chief. Chief Steve Graham says the fire industry has changed as a whole, and therefore, the way the fire service recruits needs to change.

“It’s not just running into burning buildings anymore, and I think that’s frustrating for them. So we need to adjust our recruiting,” Graham said. The chief adds the fire service comes with long hours and certifications that require continued education. “You have to have 244 hours a firefighter training, once that’s completed you have a six-month EMT program to complete so you can deliver service at a level that Pugh Public has come to expect,” Graham said.

The southeast typically pays the lowest out of any region for public safety, and the association fears the driving competition is pushing even the most giving hearts away from the predominantly ‘people-oriented field.’

“We’ve got to get out there and sell our business and explain to people why it’s a great business to be in. We’ve got to do more than we had to do in the past,” Chief Jamie Caggiano said.

Caggiano serves as the South Carolina Firefighter’s Association president and said the number of vacancies is most likely closer to 600 to 700 across the state.

Caggiano adds times have changed where stations used to recruit from volunteers. However, the pool of volunteers is also dwindling.

As the industry shifts more to medical calls, firefighters are required to be more adaptable. Firefighters say it’s extremely rewarding and about taking care of your neighbor.

Chief Graham said the business can lead to several different avenues and create connections across the state. He adds fire chiefs need to come together to tackle the gaps as a whole.

In the meantime, grants are provided to help with recruitment and retention for the volunteers, men, and women who have what it takes to help the public when they need it most.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Myrtle Beach?
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Deputies make arrest in arson case at century-old Scotland County church
Reuben Alonzo Flores
Myrtle Beach man jailed, charged with sexually assaulting child under 8
Robert Eugene Hendricks
Man pleads guilty to shooting at Hartsville police officer during foot chase
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Push for stricter penalties on drug dealers following overdose deaths in S.C.