Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff: Darlington County man attempts to steal scrap metal, runs over property owner with vehicle

Brandon James Moody
Brandon James Moody(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County man is behind bars after authorities said he tried to steal scrap metal from a property in the area.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Tuesday to an incident on North Governor Williams Highway after reports of the theft in question.

The owner of the property told deputies that he was holding the suspect at gunpoint after catching him trying to steal the scrap metal. The suspect, later identified as Brandon James Moody, then allegedly struck the property owner with his vehicle.

The property owner then fired a shot, striking Moody’s vehicle. Moody then ran off into the woods before the DCSO Bloodhound Team and SIRT Team tracked and arrested him.

Moody is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, petit larceny and possession of a pistol by an unlawful person.

Online records show Moody is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach
One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Myrtle Beach?
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Deputies make arrest in arson case at century-old Scotland County church
Robert Eugene Hendricks
Man pleads guilty to shooting at Hartsville police officer during foot chase
.
VIDEO: Man pleads guilty to shooting at Hartsville police officer during foot chase
Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way...
Mounties arrest 4 protesters for Royal Police murder plot