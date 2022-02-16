Sheriff: Darlington County man attempts to steal scrap metal, runs over property owner with vehicle

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County man is behind bars after authorities said he tried to steal scrap metal from a property in the area.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Tuesday to an incident on North Governor Williams Highway after reports of the theft in question.

The owner of the property told deputies that he was holding the suspect at gunpoint after catching him trying to steal the scrap metal. The suspect, later identified as Brandon James Moody, then allegedly struck the property owner with his vehicle.

The property owner then fired a shot, striking Moody’s vehicle. Moody then ran off into the woods before the DCSO Bloodhound Team and SIRT Team tracked and arrested him.

Moody is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, petit larceny and possession of a pistol by an unlawful person.

Online records show Moody is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.

