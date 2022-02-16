Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCDNR teams up with companies to build artificial reefs, drop off Myrtle Beach coast

SRM Concrete, a building materials company, has started using its excess concrete to build...
SRM Concrete, a building materials company, has started using its excess concrete to build “reef module” structures.(Source: SCDNR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new partnership has been formed to help bring more artificial reefs to Myrtle Beach’s coast.

SRM Concrete, a building materials company, has started using its excess concrete to build “reef module” structures.

Biologists with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have been sinking these types of structures for decades to help provide habitats for black sea bass, triggerfish, snowy group and other fish species. The artificial reef sites, which have been made out of concrete, steel structures and even army tanks and subway cars, help marine life find new areas to live and reproduce.

SRM Concrete, a building materials company, has started using its excess concrete to build...
SRM Concrete, a building materials company, has started using its excess concrete to build “reef module” structures.(Source: SCDNR)

But, transporting and sinking reef material can be costly. So, later this year, Squeaky’s Towing Service and Black Water Dredging Recovery have offered to transport the concrete artificial reefs for free.

“Many thanks to these new partners for contributing to the conservation of our offshore marine life,” said SCDNR in a social media post.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach
One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Myrtle Beach?
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California. The...
California gas prices just hit a record high. $5 gas could come soon
Mostly cloudy but very mild Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Thursday ahead of Friday showers
One person was hurt after this crash in Conway on Wednesday.
1 hurt, traffic blocked after vehicle collides with utility pole in Conway
.
VIDEO: Deputies make arrest in arson case at century-old Scotland County church