SCDNR teams up with companies to build artificial reefs, drop off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new partnership has been formed to help bring more artificial reefs to Myrtle Beach’s coast.

SRM Concrete, a building materials company, has started using its excess concrete to build “reef module” structures.

Biologists with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have been sinking these types of structures for decades to help provide habitats for black sea bass, triggerfish, snowy group and other fish species. The artificial reef sites, which have been made out of concrete, steel structures and even army tanks and subway cars, help marine life find new areas to live and reproduce.

SRM Concrete, a building materials company, has started using its excess concrete to build “reef module” structures. (Source: SCDNR)

But, transporting and sinking reef material can be costly. So, later this year, Squeaky’s Towing Service and Black Water Dredging Recovery have offered to transport the concrete artificial reefs for free.

“Many thanks to these new partners for contributing to the conservation of our offshore marine life,” said SCDNR in a social media post.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.