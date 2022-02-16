Popular craft and fabric store coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular craft and fabric retailer is opening a location in Myrtle Beach.

Officials with the city of Myrtle Beach confirmed Wednesday the new JOANN Fabrics and Crafts will be located at 1120 Seaboard Street.

The location was previously home to A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts.

In addition to crafts and fabrics, JOANN sells sewing supplies, quilting materials, paper products and more.

Myrtle Beach’s Community Appearance Board is set to discuss the new JOANN location on Thursday.

The craft and fabric retailer is seeking CAB approval to remove the existing storefront doors and install new signage, among other requests.

An opening date has not been announced.

WMBF News has reached out to JOANN for more information on the project.

