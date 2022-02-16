Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach man jailed, charged with sexually assaulting child under 8

Reuben Alonzo Flores
Reuben Alonzo Flores(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is behind bars after a child between 6 and 8-years-old reported sexual abuse by an adult.

According to the Horry County Police Department, an officer was called to Myrtle Beach Primary School on Nov. 9, 2021, in reference to a past sexual assault.

The individual who called the police said the victim confided in her that she was being abused, “not the hitting kind,” rather “like what grown-ups do that are 50, 40 or 30.”

That individual was able to get the victim also to write down what happened to her, making a record of the events.

The arrest warrant states that 19-year-old Rueben Alonzo Flores sexually abused the child between October 2019 and October 2021, the most recent occurring in the summer of 2021.

Flores was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor under the age of 11.

Flores has refused to speak with law enforcement and retained counsel who has refused to allow him to be interviewed, according to the arrest report.

The victim was placed in Emergency Protective Custody.

Flores remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach
One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Myrtle Beach?
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Deputies make arrest in arson case at century-old Scotland County church
Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way...
Mounties arrest 4 protesters for Royal Police murder plot
Robert Eugene Hendricks
Man pleads guilty to shooting at Hartsville police officer during foot chase
Authorities determined the Springfield Pentecostal Church in Laurinburg was set on fire on...
Deputies make arrest in arson case at century-old Scotland County church