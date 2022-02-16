Myrtle Beach man jailed, charged with sexually assaulting child under 8

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is behind bars after a child between 6 and 8-years-old reported sexual abuse by an adult.

According to the Horry County Police Department, an officer was called to Myrtle Beach Primary School on Nov. 9, 2021, in reference to a past sexual assault.

The individual who called the police said the victim confided in her that she was being abused, “not the hitting kind,” rather “like what grown-ups do that are 50, 40 or 30.”

That individual was able to get the victim also to write down what happened to her, making a record of the events.

The arrest warrant states that 19-year-old Rueben Alonzo Flores sexually abused the child between October 2019 and October 2021, the most recent occurring in the summer of 2021.

Flores was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor under the age of 11.

Flores has refused to speak with law enforcement and retained counsel who has refused to allow him to be interviewed, according to the arrest report.

The victim was placed in Emergency Protective Custody.

Flores remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set.

