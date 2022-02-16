Submit a Tip
Mounties arrest 4 protesters for Royal Police murder plot

Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way...
Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way to Ottawa to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by the Canadian government on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Vaughan. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)(Arthur Mola | Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By Sarah Jenkins
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WMBF) - Four men are reportedly in custody following a plot to kill members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The individuals were arrested by the RCMP and Edmonton police after a two-week blockade of the Coutts border crossing with the US and Canada, closed by “freedom convoy” protesters.

The following individuals have been charged from recent incidents at the Coutts border protest:

Chris Carbert, 44, Chris Lysak, 48, Anthony Olienick, 39, Jerry Morin, 40, and have been charged with:

  • Conspiracy to Commit Murder
  • Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Mischief Over $5,000

Chris Lysak has additionally been charged with:

  • Uttering Threats

Jaclyne Martin, 39, Ursla Allred, 22, Joanne Person, 62, Luke Berk, 62, Evan Colenutt, 23, Johnson Law, 39, Justin Martin, 22, Eastin Oler, 22, and Janx Zaremba, 18 have all been charged with:

  • Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Mischief Over $5,000

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

