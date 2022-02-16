Mounties arrest 4 protesters for Royal Police murder plot

(WMBF) - Four men are reportedly in custody following a plot to kill members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The individuals were arrested by the RCMP and Edmonton police after a two-week blockade of the Coutts border crossing with the US and Canada, closed by “freedom convoy” protesters.

The following individuals have been charged from recent incidents at the Coutts border protest:

Chris Carbert, 44, Chris Lysak, 48, Anthony Olienick, 39, Jerry Morin, 40, and have been charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Mischief Over $5,000

Chris Lysak has additionally been charged with:

Uttering Threats

Jaclyne Martin, 39, Ursla Allred, 22, Joanne Person, 62, Luke Berk, 62, Evan Colenutt, 23, Johnson Law, 39, Justin Martin, 22, Eastin Oler, 22, and Janx Zaremba, 18 have all been charged with:

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Mischief Over $5,000

