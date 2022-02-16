Man pleads guilty to shooting at Hartsville police officer during foot chase

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to firing shots at a Hartsville police officer during a foot chase.

Robert Hendricks entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to first-degree assault and battery and second-degree burglary, according to online records.

Back in June 2019, a Hartsville police officer responded to a burglary in progress at the Hartsville Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram dealership on E. Bobo Newsom Highway.

When the officer arrived on the scene, Hendricks was seen leaving the dealership and jumping a fence, according to court documents.

The affidavit shows Hendricks fired shots at the officer during an encounter and the officer returned fire.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Hendricks ran from the scene but was apprehended a short time later by law enforcement.

“Breaking into a place to steal is bad enough, but trying to murder someone because you made the decision to be a terrible burglar is absolutely loathsome,” the Hartsville Police Department posted after the sentencing. “The only officer to die in the line of duty in Hartsville was killed responding to a burglary, and we are so thankful that it did not happen again.”

