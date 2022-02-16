Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to shooting at Hartsville police officer during foot chase

Robert Eugene Hendricks
Robert Eugene Hendricks((Source: W. Glenn Detention Center))
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to firing shots at a Hartsville police officer during a foot chase.

Robert Hendricks entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to first-degree assault and battery and second-degree burglary, according to online records.

RELATED COVERAGE | Affidavit: Man fired shots at officer during Darlington County car dealership break-in

Back in June 2019, a Hartsville police officer responded to a burglary in progress at the Hartsville Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram dealership on E. Bobo Newsom Highway.

When the officer arrived on the scene, Hendricks was seen leaving the dealership and jumping a fence, according to court documents.

The affidavit shows Hendricks fired shots at the officer during an encounter and the officer returned fire.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Hendricks ran from the scene but was apprehended a short time later by law enforcement.

“Breaking into a place to steal is bad enough, but trying to murder someone because you made the decision to be a terrible burglar is absolutely loathsome,” the Hartsville Police Department posted after the sentencing. “The only officer to die in the line of duty in Hartsville was killed responding to a burglary, and we are so thankful that it did not happen again.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
One person was killed in a shooting in a Conway area neighborhood, where vehicles were also...
‘I was scared’: Neighbors on edge after deadly shooting in Conway area neighborhood
(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Government Facebook page)
Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach
Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle in the water near Kings Road...
Coroner identifies driver killed after car landed in Myrtle Beach area retention pond
Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Myrtle Beach?
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Deputies make arrest in arson case at century-old Scotland County church
Reuben Alonzo Flores
Myrtle Beach man jailed, charged with sexually assaulting child under 8
Authorities determined the Springfield Pentecostal Church in Laurinburg was set on fire on...
Deputies make arrest in arson case at century-old Scotland County church
A study conducted by a University of South Carolina economist put a nine-digit price tag on the...
Report: Domestic violence cost SC more than $350M in 2020