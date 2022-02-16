Low-cost airline announces new service from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new, low-cost carrier is coming to the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday nonstop service from MYR to Tweed-New Haven Airport in southern Connecticut beginning May 5.

According to a press release, introductory fares for the new route start at $49.

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area.

“The addition of Avelo at MYR is exciting news for the Grand Strand,” said Horry County Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes. “MYR prides itself on low average fares, convenient travel options and friendly service, which is why Avelo, with a strong focus on service and affordability, is a perfect fit for our community. We welcome Avelo with confidence that this new partnership will be a great success.”

Officials said along with Myrtle Beach, Avelo Airlines will begin serving Charleston, Savannah, Hilton Head, and Nashville in May.

To book your flight, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.