FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth arrives before rain chances return Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time to get outside and enjoy another round of spring-like weather as we move through the work week.

TODAY

It’s a warmer start as you plan to begin the day with plenty of sunshine today. A few more clouds will arrive today but we will keep it mostly sunny through the afternoon.

What a beautiful day we have on tap with highs in the mid 60s for the beaches and upper 60s inland. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the middle 60s through this afternoon and temperatures will remain comfortable through the evening for any plans after work or school today.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

The core of the warmth arrives both Thursday and Friday. We’re looking at much milder mornings and Spring-like afternoons. Temperatures on both days will climb to around 70° during the afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase on Thursday ahead of our next cold front.

Highs will reach the 70s Thursday and Friday with the best chance of rain moving in to end the work week. (WMBF)

The cold front will arrive early Friday morning and brings a quick round of showers and a few embedded storms to the area. The severe weather threat remains extremely low but a few rumbles of thunder are possible with heavy rain at times Friday morning, especially as the kids head off to school and you head off to work. Most of the rain exits by midday with clearing skies late Friday.

The best chance of rain is early on Friday and ending by the middle of the day. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Highs will fall behind the cold front as we head into the weekend. Sunshine will keep temperatures a little warmer with the upper 50s on the beach and lower 60s inland. Each morning will start off in the 30s and lower 40s for Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a look at the weekend with cooler temperatures behind the cold front. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.