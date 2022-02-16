FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Thursday ahead of Friday showers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild and spring-like weather will continue on Thursday and Friday with a quick hitting round of showers on the way Friday morning.

Southerly winds will send plenty of warmth into the region through Thursday. On Friday, a cold front will move into the area and bring in a round of showers. Cooler weather will filter in behind the cold front for the weekend.

TONIGHT

With mostly cloudy skies and a southerly breeze, temperatures tonight will stay very mild with readings only dropping into the lower to middle 50s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

The warmest weather of the week arrives on Thursday with afternoon temperatures along the beach climbing to 70 while inland areas see temperatures soar into the lower and middle 70s. It will be a breezy day along with mostly cloudy skies at times.

Mostly cloudy but very mild Thursday. (WMBF)

FRIDAY

A cold front will move into the region Friday morning and bring along with it a chance of passing showers. The best time for a period of rain will be for the morning commute on Friday with rain chances quickly tapering off by late morning through midday. Despite mostly cloudy skies and morning showers, temperatures will once again climb to 70 at the beach and lower 70s inland.

Showers chances early Friday. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Cooler weather will filter in behind the cold front knocking temperatures back just a bit for the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 50s to near 60 with plenty of sunshine both days. Nighttime temperatures will be seasonably cool with overnight readings in the 30s to near 40.

Sunny skies and a little cooler. (WMBF)

