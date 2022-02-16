Submit a Tip
Evans scores 28, hits late FT to help FSU beat Clemson 81-80

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- — RayQuan Evans scored 17 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, including the go-ahead three-point play with 14 seconds left, and Florida State beat Clemson 81-80 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak and keep hopes of an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament alive.

Evans shot 7 of 13 from the field, 2 of 3 from the 3-point line and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line and scored Florida State’s last seven points over the final 79 seconds. Evans was fouled by Nick Honor as he hit a jumper to tie it with 14 seconds left and the free throw capped scoring.

Alex Hemingway missed a clean look at a potential game-winning corner 3 that bounced off the back of the iron as time expired. Clemson (12-14, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost five games in a row since beating the Seminoles 75-69 on Feb. 2.

Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and Matthew Cleveland added 13 points for Florida State (14-11, 7-8).

PJ Hall had a career-high 28 points for points for Clemson. Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points and Hemenway added 12. Dawes, who went into the game 4-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, hit a career-high four 3-pointers on 11 attempts.

Dawes scored all of Clemson’s points in a 10-5 spurt that pulled the Tigers within a point, but Fletcher hit a 3-pointer and added two free throws before he converted a three-point play in a 100-second span to give Florida State a 67-58 lead — the largest of the game by either team — with 8:34 remaining.

Hemenway answered with a dunk on the other end to spark a 20-7 run, the last six points scored by Hall to give the Tigers a 78-74 lead with 1:24 to play. Evans and Hall traded two free throws each before Evans scored five points in the final minute to cap the scoring.

Evans has scored the winning points in three games this season. The senior hit two free throws with 0.8 seconds left to lift the Seminoles to a 65-64 win over Miami on Jan. 11 and made a layup with 2 seconds left in regulation to make it 67-67 and force overtime before he hit two free throws with 12 seconds left in OT that gave FSU a 79-78 victory over then-No. 6 Duke on Jan. 18.

Clemson plays at Louisville on Saturday. Florida State hits the road to play Saturday at No. 3 Duke.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

