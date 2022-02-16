Dog with terminal cancer abandoned in North Myrtle Beach gets special Valentine’s Day

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach brewery and restaurant made sure it was a special Valentine’s Day for a dog with terminal cancer.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach says Teddy’s days have been filled with an abundance of love since he was found abandoned in the shelter’s front yard.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the shelter said Teddy requested a “special date with his favorite human” at Crooked Hammock Brewery, one of his favorite restaurants.

“Crooked Hammock Brewery whined [sic] and dined Teddy and his Valentine and made sure they were on cloud nine! We are grateful we get to create these special memories for Teddy and show him every day how much he is loved,” the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach said on Facebook.

Officials said due to his illness, Teddy is not available for adoption.

